May D: While Living With P’square, I Slept On TV Carton In Their Boys Quarters

May D has reacted to the Jude Okoye – Cynthia Morgan saga.

How Cynthia Morgan went from First frame to the second frame is totally shocking to say the least.

What’s really wrong?

But curiously enough, there has NEVER been any artiste that thrived and became successful under the P-Square label.

“When I speak , people think I’m ungrateful, but the truth will always come out one way or the other last last cuz I’m a covenant child!”

“Alaye they said your own na greedFace with tears of joy”



“Bleep u slowpoke! Do you know I was with Psquare since 2008 I never had a bank account!!”

“How can you say greed when I never billed them for anything I have ever done for them in my life! From writing credit and vocal credit on the invasion album … ask them if I was ever greedy!Just let them say it!”

“Dont ever in your life , say I’m greedy again.. I’m the most reasonable person you can ever meet!!



For your information I was staying in their boys squatters with their driver and their cook just one room all of us shared a toilet and I had big songs and also the other side of their twin duplex was empty! Now! I slept on brand new television carton used my shirt as cover cloth.