Manchester United defender, Brandon Williams, 19, surprises his dad with new £40,000 Mercedes on his birthday – VIDEO

Manchester United defender, Brandon Williams splashed £40,000 on a brand new Mercedes 4×4 to surprise his father on his birthday.

In footage shared on Twitter by Utdreport, the left-back is seen handing over the keys to a black Mercedes 4×4, to his father.

The clip begins with Williams’ father making his way out of his home before spotting the new car parked in front of the house as his family members shout ‘happy birthday!’.

He asks: ‘That one? Seriously? I’ve gone all shaky,’ before Williams, then walks towards him and passes him the keys.

The 19-year-old English defender, who earns £40,000 a week has played 26 times in all competitions for Manchester United after being given a chance by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.