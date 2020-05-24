Exposed: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos State Assembly Speaker

EXPOSED: 64 Bank Accounts Linked To BVN Of Lagos Assembly Speaker, Obasa

At least 64 bank accounts have been discovered to be linked to the Bank Verification Number of Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

SaharaReporters discovered that the accounts registered with various names, are being used to siphon public funds in Lagos.

The BVN reveals that Obasa operates accounts with multiple names in Polaris Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, Ecobank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, First City Monument Bank and Wema Bank.

To conceal his identity, the Speaker changed his name and date of birth in some of the accounts.

Aside from using Ajayi Mudashiru Obasa, he also used Obasa Abdulrahman Gbadunola and Gabriel Adedoyin Savage to register some of the bank accounts.

Some of the companies linked to the BVN include Adesav International Ventures, Fabric Splash Ventures, Swifthill international Ventures and Quick Solution International.

Others are Quick solution International Ventures, White Honey Enterprises, Cream on Ice Services, A.B DELCO Nigeria Company, and Fabric Splash Ventures, Skye-Macosh Company, Swifthill International Ventures, Silver Section Global, Davedab Global Ventures and Jose-Macosh Company and De Kingrun.

In a series of reports in recent weeks, SaharaReporters had exposed how Obasa awarded contracts to himself using different companies owned by him and how he got the Assembly to approve N258m for printing of invitation cards for the inauguration of lawmakers two months after the event held.

The online publication also exposed how he approved various sums running into several millions of through various guises.