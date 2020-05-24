Cynthia Morgan Calling Davido A “Bleep Boy” In Throwback Video

A throwback video has surfaced on social media showing the moment Cynthia Morgan hurled insults at ‘damiduro’ crooner, Davido.

The video dates back to 2016, the year a serious beef existed between Cynthia and Davido, two artistes who were dominating the industry at the time.

After winning best reggae/dancehall act at the just concluded Headies, Cynthia Morgan went on snapchat to lay insults on Davido because he endoresed Lil Kesh as his favorite atiste on the same ‘Next Rated category’ Cynthia Morgan was equally nominated for.

She had shared a video where she mocked Davido, by mimicking his infamous voice saying: “And the award for the best reggae/dancehall category is Cynthia Morgan.”

“F_ck boy ina this industry. Let them know who demma Bleep with,” she added.

Watch the video below;