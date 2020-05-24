Cardi B unveils her new backside Tattoo – Video

Cardi B has finally unveiled her new body tattoo and it’s massive. The 27-year-old American rapper and mother of one took to her Instagram page to show off the massive butterfly and colorful flowers that got inked on the back of her body. The enormous new back tattoo was inked from the top of her back to the middle of her thigh.

According to the ‘Hustler’ rapper, it took her several months to achieve the ”masterpiece.”

She wrote in her caption: “Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene.”

Watch the video below.