Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Oyewumi aka Laditi dies at 51 – RIP

Popular Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Femi Oyewumi aka Latidi, has died at the age of 51.

The actor died in the early hours of Friday May 22, after he was rushed to the hospital on Thursday night. He was said to have been suffering from chronic back pain for some months before his death.

He was very famous for his roles in movies like Aye toto; Koto Orun; Ija eleye and so many others.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.