Kylie Jenner has sizzling response to Drake branding her his ‘side piece’

Kylie Jenner has posted a sizzling response to Drake branding her his “side piece.”

The 22-year-old billionaire make-up mogul has been sharing super-hot bikini pics throughout the coronavirus lockdown period and has shown once again that she knows how to set temperatures soaring.

Canadian rapper Drake, 33, issued an apology for disrespecting the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on a previously unreleased track.

It was a song that was scrapped three years ago but Drake felt that he should publicly apologise to the reality star for the slur.

The pair were growing closer at the beginning of the year as Kylie enjoyed his company at a party and the rumour mill went into a frenzy linking them in a romantic relationship.

Drake has known Kylie since she was young, so it was never going to be any more than ‘just good friends’ but the rapper was not feeling kind when he called her out on the track.

Kylie hasn’t responded directly to Drake but she has shown that she’s got the sizzling snaps to win the day.