Popular Hollywood actor, John Boyega shares hilarious attempts his Nigerian father has made to matchmake him with women Hollywood actor, John Boyega shares hilarious attempts his Nigerian father has made to matchmake him with women

28-year-old Nigerian-born Hollywood actor, John Boyega has shared an interesting message he received from his father who is in search of a wife for him.

According to Boyega his father has been trying to matchmake him by asking what he looks out for in a girl.

”My dad randomly text me “Bamidele what is your type” this man is in Nigeria putting in the work during this Rona.” he wrote

John went on to reveal that he has asked his father if he should explain his physical or spiritual specifications for his ”type of lady”. Lol.

Hollywood actor, John Boyega shares hilarious attempts his Nigerian father has made to matchmake him with women

He shared this message from his dad praying for God to bless him with a woman like his mum. Hollywood actor, John Boyega shares hilarious attempts his Nigerian father has made to matchmake him with women