Black Nigerian couple In UK give to birth a White child, call her Miracle baby – Photo
A black Nigerian couple, Ben and Angela Ihegboro, has shown the world the unimaginable after allegedly giving birth to white child.
According to MYTH AND FACT (@MythAndFact) on twitter, the couple are living in the United Kingdom (UK) and their latest baby has sparked several rhetorical questions.
The baby is white with blonde hair, blue-eyed and they called her “Miracle” baby.
Ben and Angela had other older children; a boy and a girl and they are all black but the last child came out white with blonde hair.
The baby has caused a lot of reactions on social media with some indicting the wife of Ben.
In this case, take a close look at the photos below and also have your say. Drop your comments in the comment box below….
