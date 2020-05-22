Lady with Finger Nails as long as Rulers shows how she washes her Hands – VIDEO

A lady with extremely long finger nails has shared a video to show how she washes her hands.

The lady, whose finger nails are 16 inches long is seen in the video struggling to wash her hands properly. The nails kept getting in the way as she applied soap to her hands and rubbed her palms together.

She had to move to the side of the sink for her nails to be able to fully enter the sink without spilling water on the floor.

Viewers have expressed shock at the video and are asking how she cleans her butt.

Watch the video below.

View this post on Instagram Woman with incredibly long finger nails shows how she washes her hands. A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on May 21, 2020 at 6:20am PDT