53 year old Mike Tyson throwing Punches as he Prepares for Boxing Comeback – Video

Boxing legend, Mike Tyson has shown off his insanely toned physique while throwing his signature fast punches in a new video

The 53-year-old former professional boxing champion was shirtIess in the new video shared on Chinese social media site Weibo, as he threw punches while signalling he is back to boxing.

53 year old Mike Tyson shows off toned physique and abs while throwing punches as he prepares for boxing comeback (Photos/video)

Tyson recenlty came out to reveal that he was coming out of retirement to stage a boxing comeback for charity and uploaded a video on his instagram page last week showing him throwing his signature fast knock out punches.

His rival, Evander Holyfield, who Tyson famously bit off his ear in 1997 during a fight, also came out last week to reveal he was coming out of retirement, with fans optimistic the pair could stage a mouthwatering fight.

Tyson revealed he had to lose weight after making the decision to abandon meat and focus on a vegetarian diet in 2013:

He said; ‘When I was training for fights – a lot of meat, cheese, bread. I devoured everything besides pork. I used to eat a lot. As I got older I didn’t like the way I was feeling. I had a lot of arthritis, joint problems and I was morbidly obese.’ It was his wife who turned him on to going meat free.

In this new video Tyson has sculpted arms, abs and an overall slender frame as he showed off a grey beard.

