Standard Chartered bank donates $11.8m to UNICEF, others

Standard Chartered said it donated $11.8m to the Red Cross, UNICEF and local non-governmental organisations and government partners providing emergency relief in countries across Africa and the Middle East affected by COVID-19.

The firm said in a statement that the donations would contribute to programmes providing urgent medical support and education of vulnerable children, as well as other efforts to ensure the safety and protection of communities across Africa and the Middle East.

The firm said it pledged $3.25m of funding to UNICEF for the immediate protection and education of vulnerable children in Pakistan and across eight markets in Africa.

The funding, it added, would support activities such as the provision of remote education via TV, radio, online and mobile platforms and child protection measures.

It listed the measures as alternative care arrangements and family tracing services for children separated from their families due to COVID-19; training for social workers to conduct home visits to vulnerable children for mental health support; and alternative care and protection services for children of parents or caregivers affected by COVID-19.

To ensure donations were allocated where they could provide rapid and targeted impact, Standard Chartered stated that it had pledged $3.55m of funding to the Red Cross for urgent medical support in nine markets across Africa.

It stated that funding would support activities such as the provision of primary and secondary healthcare, communication of protection measures, and provision of personal protection equipment for Red Cross workers and the distribution of food, care and education packages for those impacted by COVID-19.