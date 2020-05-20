Ondo Gets 10 Bulldozers To Boost Cassava Production -Gov Akeredolu

In preparation for mass cassava farming in Nigeria to ensure food security and provide cassava for the high capacity Cassava – Ethanol factory located in the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub in Ore, We-Distillery, ethanol manufacturers at the hub have purchased 10 D6 Bulldozers to assist farmers with land preparation across Ondo State.



The Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, disclosed this today via his personal twitter account, as this will compliment the Governor’s foresight and his commitment to industrialization, and the establishment of the Ondo-Linyi Industrial Hub.

In his tweet “The gift that keeps on giving. Our partners at the Ondo-Linyi industrial hub have just taken possession of 10 bulldozers to be deployed to assist our farmers locally for the cultivation of cassava & the ongoing planting of trees on 10,000 hectares for afforestation. #DevelopOndo”



Agriculture remains one of the most predictable ways of restoring Ondo State in particular, and Nigeria, in general, especially with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.