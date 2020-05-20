Mercedes to launch new E-Class coupe, convertible May 27

A few weeks after the launch of a new super luxury edition of Mercedes E-Class, the German automaker is set to unveil the coupe and convertible versions of the model.

The 2021 editions of the coupe and convertible E-Class will be unveiled to the global auto world on May 27, multiple sources have reported, quoting Mercedes-Benz as confirming the development.“We were beginning to wonder what is taking Mercedes so long to introduce the ‘facelift’ E-Class Coupe and Convertible, but now we finally have a debut date – May 27,” motor1.com gave this hint on Tuesday in a small report.

This is coming after the updated sedan and wagon E-Class were introduced early March. And the sleeker two-door models are expected to break cover during a digital premiere in line with the latest practice to curtail the spread of coronavirus.

Although details about the features of the novelties are not really available yet, auto analysts say the 2021 E-Class Sedan will provide the clues.

For instance, motor1.com says completely redesigned and reshaped headlights are on the agenda, along with some changes to the taillight graphics.

It says, “Inside, the coupe and convertible will switch to the MBUX infotainment system and pack upgraded driver assistance systems along with improved safety tech.” Mercedes-Benz fans should also expect touch-sensitive buttons for the new steering wheel, which Mercedes is offering in Sport, Luxury, and Supersport configurations in the 2021 E-Class Sedan.

Specifically for the E-Class Coupe, it expects Mercedes to show the updated version in the spicy AMG E53 specification with the same 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque.

“There’s also going to be an electric motor crammed between the turbocharged inline-six 3.0-litre engine and the gearbox, good for 21 hp and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) while fulfilling its duty as a starter-generator,” it states.

The E-Class Convertible is expected to receive virtually the same revisions as its fixed-roof sibling, but Mercedes could spice things up by offering more colours for the soft top.

Spy shots have revealed that there will be some minor changes to the bumpers and whatnot.

Another auto reviewer, autoevolution,com, which notes that the E-Class launched at the beginning of March 2020 is a facelift for the tenth generation, introduced in 2016.

It says the new E-Class aims to continue the success story of all those before it as it comes with new driver’s assistance systems and the brand new MBUX infotainment system.

Exterior

The facelift will bring a number of changes starting with the Avantgarde Line exterior.

One will not miss the visible changes made to both the grille and the headlights. An increased amount of chrome is now going into the grille with the central Mercedes star, and redesigned LEDs are located inside reshaped optical blocks.

The reviewer also notes that at the rear, the entire appearance has changed, thanks to the new directions chosen for the lines.

“The hood of the trunk seems narrower and a bit more roundish, and the tail lights, slim and LED-powered, now extend onto that same hood,” it states.

Interior

It may have maintained the same level of refinement in terms of the materials used but the new E-Class looks like a completely different car inside with its completely new dashboard.

“Mercedes deployed the two large screens that look like a single unit and act as instrument cluster and infotainment screen. And that’s a great departure from the previous arrangement,” says autoevolution.com.

It stresses that the biggest change in the interior is the dashboard with its new screen configuration.

Mercedes has reportedly expanded the use of its still new MBUX system to the E-Class as well. The system is made available to the user through two 12.3-inch displays that form the screen concept Mercedes calls widescreen cockpit. In the case of the E-Class, MBUX comes with voice control and augmented reality.

It notes that the E-Class may have been used as a launch platform for the Urban Guard, an “Intelligent interlinking of hardware and digital solutions for protection against crime.”

It is an all-round monitoring system of the vehicle that can detect, react and inform when someone is trying to break-in, drive away with the car, or try to tow it away.

Performance

The new E-Class offers all kinds of powertrains imaginable, except, for now, full electric.

Safety

The new safety features are the carmaker’s Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment, stop and go, steering and brake assist, and blind spot assist.

There is a parking package, which comes equipped with a 360 degrees camera.