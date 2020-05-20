American Baseball star, Starling Marte announces wife Noelia has died of a heart attack

Professional baseball player, Starling Marte has announced that his wife, Noelia Marte, has died of a heart attack. The Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder shared the sad news on Monday night via his social media accounts.

“Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack,” Marte wrote in an Instagram post, which included a photograph of the couple at the Grand Canyon. “It is a moment of indescribable pain. On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time.”

MLB Network’s Jon Heyman says Noelia recently broke her ankle and was awaiting surgery when she died.

He wrote on Twitter: Starling Marte’s wife died unexpectedly today. She broke her ankle and was in the hospital and said to be awaiting surgery when she passed. Best wishes to Starling, who just announced the death.

Marte, 31, spent his first eight seasons in the majors playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates before he was traded to Arizona in January.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte,” the “Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and their children during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Pirates also released a statement: “The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news.”

Marte and his wife Noelia had two children: a son, Starling Jr., and a daughter, Tiana.