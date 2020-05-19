Former WWE star, Shad Gaspard goes missing at sea following beach swim

Lifeguards are desperately searching for former WWE superstar Shad Gaspard after he went missing during a swim at Venice Beach on Sunday, May 17.

According to TMZ, the American wrestler and his 10-year-old son were among a group of swimmers caught in a strong rip current at about 4 pm, with lifeguards racing into the water to rescue the swimmers.

It’s reported that Gaspard’s son was rescued but the former WWE star is still yet to be located.

An official working with the Los Angeles Fire Department told that they believe the 39-year-old “did submerge.”

One witness at the scene told the publication that when lifeguards raced into the ocean, Gaspard who was also at the beach with his wife directed rescuers to help his son first, which they did.

During the rescue, another big wave reportedly crashed down on Gaspard and that was the last time he was seen.

The photo above of Shad which officials are using in the search was taken earlier before the Sunday incident.