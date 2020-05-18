Nigeria Banks adjust operations as lockdown eases

Deposit Money Banks in Nigeria are adjusting their operations and introducing measures for customers to access the banking halls as the lockdown directives ease.

While some have been sending lists of branches that will open during the week, other banks say use of face masks has become a mandatory requirement for every customer coming to the banking hall.

Some banks have also arranged chairs and canopies for customers to sit down outside, while awaiting their turn to be called to enter the hall.

GTbank said in an email to its customers that it was re-opening more branches across the country as its banking hours had also been extended from 9am to 3pm daily.

It stated, “As we prepare to enter into the third week since the gradual easing of the lockdown, here is a list of our branches that will open to serve you from the 18th to 23rd of May, 2020 between the hours of 9am and 3pm.

“When visiting any of our branches, kindly protect yourself by wearing a face mask at all times.

“It is also very important that you keep a safe distance when in a queue inside or outside the branch.”

Fidelity Bank, in a mail to its customers, said, “Consistent with the advised COVID-19 precautionary measures, customers must wear face masks to access our braches/business offices.

“This will be in addition to protocols already adopted at the entrance of all our branches/offices which include temperature checks, admission of not more than five customers at a time into the banking hall and hand sanitising of every individual.”

Ecobank Nigeria said that more of its branches were being opened to decongest those already opened for business since the easing of lockdown across the country.

A statement from Ecobank Nigeria said temperature checks and wearing of face masks were compulsory for both staff and customers before admittance to any bank premises; provision and mandatory use of hand sanitisers before accessing the branch or ATM gallery, while regular deep cleaning of work surfaces and ATM areas would be ensured.

The bank also stated that only five customers would be allowed into the banking hall at a time.

Access Bank in a mail said it was opening branches shut during the lockdown.

It stated, “We have ensured that transactions are carried out at safe distance and our security personnel will be coordinating the flow of customer traffic to ensure safety.

All the banks however urged the customers to make more use of the electronic banking channels.