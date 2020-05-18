Madagascar Records first COVID-19 Death – So Sad

Madagascar has registered its first death from Coronavirus.

The country’s national COVID-19 taskforce announced on Sunday that the victim is a 57-year-old medical worker who was also suffering from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Taskforce spokeswoman Hanta Danielle Vololontiana said in a televised statement that the man had died on Saturday night.

“A man died from COVID-19 in Madagascar … he is 57 years old and a member of the medical staff,” she said.

The Indian Ocean island has been making major headlines over their COVID-Organics (CVO), an organic herbal concoction, which President Andry Rajoelina claims can cure people infected with the Coronavirus.

He has attributed recovery of 105 COVID-19 patients out of the 304 people

diagnosed with the virus in Madagascar to the herbal potion.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently warned against the use of the herbal concoction without any medical supervision and cautioned against self-medication. The WHO further said that they have not approved the CVO for the patients suffering from coronavirus but called for clinical trials.

Several African countries including Nigeria have taken delivery of the purported remedy, known as Covid-Organics.