Chris Brown declares love for Ammika Harris on her birthday

Chris Brown took to Instagram to celebrate his second baby mama on her birthday while also declaring love for her.

The singer shared a photo of Ammika Harris and wrote: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOO. THE ONLY OTHER PERSON THAT LOOKS AT YOU THE WAY I DO IS AEKO… WHEN WE FIRST MET I GOT ON YA NERVES…you told me I talk too much… SO THEN I SHUT THE FUCK UP AND STARTED LISTENING! YOU ARE LIGHT, YOU ARE LOVE, and you are BEAUTY. THIS YO DAY…. I LOVE YOU. TELL MOMS THANK YOU! @ammikaaa”