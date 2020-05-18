$5m Investment By Promasidor on Ikun Dairy Farm Major Boost For Ekiti Economy

he Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has described the $5 million investment valued at N2 billion by Promasidor Nigeria Limited to reactivate the moribund Ikun Dairy Farm in the state, as a major catalyst that would turn around the fortunes of the state when operational.

Fayemi said the contribution has made Promasidor a core investor in Ekiti, saying production would have by now begun in the milk industry located in Ikun Ekiti in Moba Local Government, but for the lockdown caused by the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Fayemi, who spoke in Ado Ekiti recently while receiving palliative food product donation worth over N34 million from Promasidor Nigeria Limited, reiterated the readiness of his administration to revive some of the ailing industries in the state.

He said the donation has further attested to the fact that Promasidor was just incurably committed to the growth of the Ekiti economy.

Fayemi, represented by the Special Adviser on Investment, Mr. Akin Oyebode, said the move would create more employment opportunities for the youths. The governor branded the donation as eloquent testimony of the company’s belief in a public-private partnership paradigm shift in the development of any nation, saying government alone can’t grow the economy to an enviable height.

Speaking earlier on his company’s outreach project on COVID-19 containment in the country, especially on the products donations to Ekiti State government and others to cushion the economic pains and pangs of the lockdown, Chief Executive Officer of Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Anders Einarsson said ”our outreach project will go a long way in helping the most vulnerable in our society who has as a result of this pandemic have been unable to go about their normal day-to-day activities or have had their income disrupted.”

As a company who cares to the nourishment needs of everyone, regardless of their socio-economic status, we deemed it necessary to step in and assist in the best way possible by ensuring food and nourishment should not be a worry.