Subscriber group rejects DStv/GOtv new tarrif

Subscribers under the aegis of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers have rejected the proposed hike in monthly subscription to Pay TV during the coronavirus pandemic.

The group, in a letter to MultiChoice, expressed their displeasure at the plan to increase monthly DStv/GOtv tariff in Nigeria starting from June 1.

The letter signed by the National President, ATCIS, Adesina Bilesanmi, and the Secretary to the Board of Trustees, Mrs Loris Anger, read in part, “We write on behalf of Board of Trustees, Elders Forum, Executives and entire members with over 185 million subscribers drawn from the six geopolitical zones.

“The above-named association, wish to notify you that, we say no to increase in monthly tariff DStv/GOtv subscription in Nigeria during COVID-19. We are the masses advocate and fight for positive change for the interest of the subscribers.”

The association said it was inaccurate to introduce a new tariff based on the new Value Added Tax of 7.5 per cent.

According to the group, five per cent VAT has already been included in the previous tariff plan and the tariff increment should only be based on the additional 2.5 per cent.