Rapper big sheff sheds weight after admitting being fat – Photo

Rapper big sheff sheds weight after admitting being fatNIGERIAN rapper Sheriff Ilori aka Big Sheff has shocked his fans with his dramatic weight loss.

The son of ace musicians General Kollington Ayinla and Queen Salawa Abeni recently posted a picture of himself on his Instagram page after embarking on diet transformation.

Big Sheff, who usually shows off his chubbiness during performance, has been advised by music buffs and medical experts to lose weight before now.

“Health is wealth and I know that but I’m fat, not sick lol. You guys don’t know that I’ve actually dropped from 6XL to 4XL but most of you are just getting to know me so you will always see a fat boy.

I love my life I’m taking good care of myself and work is still in progress to drop some more,” he wrote as the caption for his new look.

Fans on social media have appraised his efforts with encouraging words. “Amazing, Nigeria Rick Ross finally lost weight,” a fan dildo234 tweeted.

Another fan, Olamilyh comments, “You dropped wow. You look amazing.”

Big Sheff featured his mother, Queen Salawa, on the remix of one of her hit songs, ‘Gentle Lady’.

The rapper is signed under Candiva Signature Empire, the record label run by his sister, also worked with his father on a recently released album titled, ‘Yuppie Daddy’.