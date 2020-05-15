Samsung Unveils 5G Phone With Blockchain-powered ID Authentication

South Korean tech company Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. has launched the world’s first 5G smartphone that comes with a blockchain-powered ID authentication. The Samsung Galaxy A Quantum is also the first phone with Quantis quantum random number generation (QRNG) chipset that improves data security for users with quantum encryption technology.

The phone is launched in partnership with Korean telecom giant SK Telecom Co. Ltd. and its Switzerland-based subsidiary ID Quantique. It is integrated with quantum enhanced cryptography, providing advanced security through two-factor authentication for T-ID, biometric authentication-based payment for SK Pay app and a blockchain-based mobile e-certification service named Initial.

Launched earlier in the year, users can use Initial to store and process personal information in one place such as their certificates, licenses and health records. Individuals can manage their own personal information in a secure manner and choose whether to provide it.

The decentralized identifier service allows users to control their digital identity and information without the need for centralized registries or certificate authorities.

In July 2019, a consortium consisting of Samsung Electronics, SK Telecom, KT, KEB Hana Bank , woori Bank, LG Uplus and KOSCOM teamed up to develop the blockchain-based identification platform.

The company will open pre-order for the Galaxy A Quantum from May 15 to 21, 2020 and officially launch the device on May 22, 2020 in Korea at about 649,000 won or about $527.

The new smartphone is a custom edition of the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G smartphone commercialized by SK Telecom. It comes with an Exynos 980 5G QRNG security chipset, 8 GB of memory, 128 GB of storage, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The 185 gram phone also comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus screen and rear quad cameras – 64MP wide + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth – and 32MP selfie camera.

This QRNG chipset allows smartphone holders to use selected services in a safe and secure manner by generating true random numbers that cannot be hacked. It delivers a much higher level of trust to the users.

– rttnews