Coronavirus: Nigerian Man Dies In Brazil. Wife Cries, Begs Him To Wake Up – Video

A heartbreaking video shows the moment a bereaved Nigerian wife, whose husband just died of Coronavirus, cried and begged him to wake up as his body was bundled away for burial in Brazil.

His wife and mother of his children, Adedoja Ogunwusi, who is from the royal compound of the present Ooni of Ife , Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, is left to mourn him.

In a video recorded shortly after his death, his wife is heard saying: “Babafemi are you sleeping? Please wake up. Your mother is at home, your children are at home, your elder and younger siblings are at home. Please wake in the name of Jesus. Jesus have mercy on me. Jesus, take pity on me.



“Ahhh, Adebayo. Babfemi. I’m calling you. It’s me calling you, not someone else. Your wife is the one calling you. I ask you to wake up in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit. In the name of Jesus Christ, I’m calling you.



“It’s your body that’s being bundled so. Jesus take pity on me. I’m begging you.”



Below is a video of his wife expressing her love for him, singing his praise, and begging him to wake up.



Watch The video Below,