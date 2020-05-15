Burna Boy Speaks: I Am Not Worth $3.5 Million, That Won’t Even Buy My Cars
Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, has reacted to reports that he is worth $3.5 million.
The 29-year-old Rivers born Afrobeats singer is worth $3.5 million. He has now taken to Snapchat to react saying that $3.5 million won’t even buy his cars.
According to him, by the time he recorded “All eyes on me” in 2014, he was already dancing around that amount.
