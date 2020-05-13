32-year-old Dubai evacuee dies of COVID-19 in Lagos,Nigeria

Lagos Government says it has recorded one new COVID-19-related death as the number of confirmed cases in the state hit 1,949.

The death toll in the state is now 34, up from the previous 33.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, via his verified Twitter handle @ProfAkinAbayomi.

Abayomi had tweeted, “88 new cases of #COVID19 infection were confirmed in Lagos.

“Total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is now 1,949. Additional 33 #COVID19 patients — nine females and 24 males have been discharged following full recovery.

“Total number of discharged #COVID19 patients in Lagos now stands at 502.

“Another #COVID19-infection related death involving 32-year old male has been recorded.

“The deceased recently returned from Dubai with severe underlying health condition following evacuation of Nigerians in foreign countries by @DigiCommsNG.

“Total #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos is now 34.

“I urge Lagosians to remain committed to rules guiding #COVID19 infection prevention regardless of relaxation of lockdown #ForAGreaterLagos,” he noted.

As it stands, Lagos leads the toll of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections with 1,949 of the overall 4,641 cases.

So far, Lagos has discharged 502 patients, while two patients have been evacuated, 16 patients transferred and 34 deaths recorded.