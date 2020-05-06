Nigeria Using Remdesivir To Treat COVID-19 Patients – Ehanire

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, says Nigeria has started using remdesivir, an anti-retroviral drug, in managing COVID-19 patients.

Addressing members of the house of representatives on Tuesday, Ehanire said the drug has been administered to patients in Lagos state.

He, however, did not say the outcome of the treatment.

“We have been using that (remdesivir); we have tried that in Lagos too,” he said.

“So, we have tried the antiretroviral drug to see what effect it has.”