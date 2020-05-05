Jack Ma Sends 2nd Batch of Covid-19 Medical Supplies To Nigeria, Others

Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma, has confirmed that his second donation to 54 African countries have been dispatched to help the continent with its fight against COVID-19.

The medical supplies would soon arrive Ethiopia, the headquarters of African Union, for onward distribution to countries.Jack Ma disclosed the information via his Twitter page on Monday.

According to him, the second consignment includes 500 ventilators, 200,000 suits and face shields, 200,000 thermometers, one million swabs and extraction kits and 500,000 gloves.

A few weeks ago, the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation donated similar medical supplies to Africa.

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, confirmed receipt of the first dispatch a few weeks ago.