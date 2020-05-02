Nigeria Govt. Says Anyone Found Without A Face Mask Will Be Prosecuted

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that anyone found moving about without a facemask will be prosecuted. This was disclosed in a document by the

Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on

Friday, as part of the guidelines it released for the

implementation of the phased and gradual easing

of the lockdown. The five-page document which was signed by the

PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of

the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also noted that

anyone found with a temperature above 38ºC will

be mandated to return home. “Anyone who presents a temperature of above

38ºC will be mandated to return home and call

NCDC for evaluation,” the statement read in part. It added: “Anyone without a face mask/covering

will be asked to return home and will be

prosecuted. “Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency

situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a

gathering of more than 20 people will be

prosecuted. “Any member of the public who violates the ban on

Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline

will be prosecuted.” President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the

lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the

Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of measures

to curb the spread of the disease. He, however, announced in his broadcast on

Monday that there would be a gradual easing of the

lockdown in the three cities from May 4. The PTF has urged Nigerians who do not have any

important reason to be out, to stay indoors as the

fight against the COVID- 19 is yet to be over.

