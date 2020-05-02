Nigeria Govt. Says Anyone Found Without A Face Mask Will Be Prosecuted
The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced that anyone found moving about without a facemask will be prosecuted. This was disclosed in a document by the
Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on
Friday, as part of the guidelines it released for the
implementation of the phased and gradual easing
of the lockdown. The five-page document which was signed by the
PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of
the Federation, Boss Mustapha, also noted that
anyone found with a temperature above 38ºC will
be mandated to return home. “Anyone who presents a temperature of above
38ºC will be mandated to return home and call
NCDC for evaluation,” the statement read in part. It added: “Anyone without a face mask/covering
will be asked to return home and will be
prosecuted. “Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency
situation will be prosecuted. Anyone attending a
gathering of more than 20 people will be
prosecuted. “Any member of the public who violates the ban on
Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline
will be prosecuted.” President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the
lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States, as well as the
Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of measures
to curb the spread of the disease. He, however, announced in his broadcast on
Monday that there would be a gradual easing of the
lockdown in the three cities from May 4. The PTF has urged Nigerians who do not have any
important reason to be out, to stay indoors as the
fight against the COVID- 19 is yet to be over.
