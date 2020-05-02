Apply for CBN N50bn Covid 19 Intervention Fund
Apply for CBN N50bn Covid 19 Intervention Fund Brief:
1. There is a N50bn intervention fund now from FG/CBN through @NirsalMFB for ;
– Small & medium scale enterprises;
– Personal Assets financing:
– Personal Loan
The application is online and you’ll be required to submit the followings;
– BVN,
– Business registration (if req)
– Business plan (if req)
2. @NirsalMFB shall appraise and conduct due diligence application upon satisfactory appraisal of application. Thereafter send the application to CBN for final approval & disbursement. Look for someone that can help you write application.
3. The maximum amount you can obtain is N25m for SMEs and households could access a maximum of N3m.
4. Let me beg you , follow positive policy of govt and forget the face of the President for once and make the best of this unique opportunity.
5. The interest rate is 5 % per annum till 28th Feb , 2021 and thereafter revert back to 9% , 1st March 2021. The maximum tenor for loan is 3years .
Direct your question to NIRSAL (Tel: – 094621730)
Apply vide this link:
http://nirsalmfb.caderp.com/account/landingpage
Or
nmfb.com.ng/sme
Alternative links are;
tinyurl.com/r6yefgf (SME )
tinyurl.com/sobmj7f (HOUSEHOLD)
Please share on your various platforms.
Stay Safe
Take Responsibility
