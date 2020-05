Access Bank Nigeria Plc To Shut Down 346 Banks Nationwide (List)

Nigerian financial power house, Access Bank, annunciated the closure of more than 300 of its branches nationwide in a bid cut down running costs as a result of the outbreak of the deadly virus, COVID-19.

This move comes in the wake of a statement made by the group managing director/CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe who explained the reasons behind a planned mass retrenchment of its workforce, stating that some of its branches will be closed up until December of this year.

Herald NG earlier reported that Wigwe made this disclosure via video conferencing in a town hall meeting with the bank’s staff that later leaked on social media platforms.

Wigwe noted that those to be affected by the mass retrenchment are mostly outsourced staff and workers offering nonessential services. This group makes for about 75% of the Organisation’s staff strength in its branches nationwide.

“We probably don’t need as much security as required; even to the fact that we are not gonna have all our branches open between now and December. We don’t need all the tellers.” Wigwe said in the video.

“The second has to do with our professional cost. Now that is one that is very tricky and it is tricky because I do understand and appreciate that its gonna, you know, bring its own pain to staff.

“We basically have to make the adjustments the same way you sounded when we spoke 10 days ago with respect to basically cutting down cost.

“I will be the first to take the hit and I’m gonna take the largest pay cut, which would be as much as 40 percent. The rest we would have to cascade right through the institution. Everybody may have to make some adjustments of some sort.”

Industry observers have the notion that Wigwe’s retrenchment strategy and closure of its branches affects the most vulnerable of his employees. They also believe the move will be counter-productive for many families; especially the poor if the financial records of the bank truly show it has the capacity to cushion the effect of the pandemic.

LIST OF BRANCHES TO BE SHUT DOWN

ACCESS BANK RET SHOP – OSISIOMA (001)

UMUAHIA BRANCH

15 AZIKWE ROAD

FAULKS ROAD BRANCH ABA

UMUDIKE BRANCH

ACCESS BANK, UMUAHIA, IKOT – EKPENE ROAD)

ABA, ASA ROAD

RET SHOP – UMUAHIA (039)

GIBBS STREET BRANCH

ACCESS BANK, IKOT EKPENE BRANCH

ABAK, IKOT – EKPENE ROAD

32 AKA ROAD BRANCH

UYO, BANK LAYOUT

ONITSHA BRANCH

NNEWI BRANCH

UP IWEKA and OGIDI BRANCHES

ONITSHA, SOKOTO ROAD.

ONITSHA, OGBARU ENAMEL WARE MARKET

NNEWI, OLD NKWO MARKET ROAD

ACCESS BANK, OBOSI, CITY BISCUIT ROAD

OKIJA, OLD OKIJA IHIALA OGUTA RD

BRIDGE HEAD BRANCH

AWKA, AZIKIWE STREET AND ACESS BANK, UNIZIK BRANCHES

RET SHOP-NIGER DELTA UNI. MINI(082)

GBOKO BRANCH

ZAKI IBIAM BRANCH

MAKURDI, NEW BRIDGE ROAD

RET SHOP – N/BANK MAKURDI (034)

GBOKO BRANCH

MAIDUGURI, BURGA ROAD

RET SHOP – UNIV. OF MAIDUGURI (020)

RET SHOP – SHEHU LAMINU WAY (020)

IKOM, OKIMI OSABOR STREET

CALABAR, NDIDEM USANG ISO ROAD

CALABAR, MAYNE AVENUE

ASABA, 163 NNEBISI ROAD

DECO ROAD BRANCH

UGHELLI, MARKET ROAD

RET SHOP – WARRI (005)

AGBOR BRANCH

ASABA, NNEBISI ROAD

OKPANAM ROAD BRANCH

WARRI OKUMAGBA AVENUE

ABAKALIKI, OGOJA ROAD

RET SHOP – EBONYI STATE UNIV (035)

EKENWA-BENIN BRANCH

USELU BRANCH

23 AIRPORT ROAD BRANCH

BENIN, SAPELE ROAD

BENIN, UGBOWO ROAD

BENIN, 123 BENIN-AGBOR ROAD

TEXTILE MILL ROAD BRANCH

OKADA BRANCH

IHAMA BRANCH

BENIN, MISSION ROAD

BENIN BRANCH

UNIBEN BRANCH

IJERO EKITI CASH CENTRE

AJILOSUN, ADO EKITI BRANCH

EKITI STATE UNIVERSITY BRANCH

ENUGU STATE UNIVERSITY BRANCH

AGBANI ROAD BRANCH

ENUGU,GARDEN AVENUE

ENUGU, OKPARA AVENUE

ENUGU, 9TH MILE

ENUGU, NIKE LAKE ROAD

UNN NSUKKA BRANCH

UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA ENUGU BRANCH

OKPARA AVENUE BRANCH

WUSE 2 BRANCH

FEDERAL SECRETARIAT ABUJA BRANCH

UTAKO BRANCH

ABUJA NNPC TOWERS BRANCH

DURUMI BRANCH

DEI DEI ABUJA, BUILDING MATERIALS MARKET

NYANYA ABUJA, OPP. NYANYA SHOPPING COMPLEX

GWAGWALADA ABUJA, PARK LANE

WUSE 2 ABUJA, AMINU KANO CRESCENT

GWARINPA

ABUJA,LADOKE AKINTOLA BOLVD

LIFE CAMP ABUJA, JABI-KARMO ROAD

ADETOKUNBO ADEMOLA, ABUJA BRANCH

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY BRANCH

GARKI BRANCH

BANK OF INDUSTRY (BOI),ABUJA

GARKI AREA 11 BRANCH

NASDA BRANCH

DEI DEI BRANCH

FED MIN OF JUSTICE BRANCH

FEDERAL MORTGAGE BANK BRANCH

GARKI ABUJA, CENTRAL BUSINESS AREA

HERBERT MACAULAY, ABUJA BRANCH

RET SHOP -FED. SECRETARIAT ABJ(061)

ZONE 5 ABUJA, MICHAEL OKPARA STREET

RET SHOP- SAVANNAH SUITES, ABJ(013)

RET SHOP -AREA 1 COMPLEX ABUJA(077)

GOMBE, BIU RD.

BANK ROAD OWERRI BRANCH

NEKEDE BRANCH

OWERRI, ORLU ROAD

MBAISE, AHIARA JUNCTION MBAISE

RET SHOP – FUTO (017)

OWERRI, DOUGLAS ROAD

OKIGWE, WESLEY QUARTERS OKIGWE RD

RET SHOP – NAZE MARKET (090)

RET SHOP – IMO STATE SECTARIAT(090)

HADEJIA BRANCH

KADUNA BRANCH

A2 AHMADU BELLO WAY BRANCH

UNGWAN RIMI BRANCH

NNPC REFINERY KADUNA BRANCH

GUMI MAIN MARKET

JAJI, COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE

ALI AKILU ROAD BRANCH

ZARIA BRANCH

KACHIA ROAD KADUNA

KADUNA, ISA KAITA ROAD

RET SHOP – ZARIA (127)

ANCHAU BRANCH

KANO BRANCH

BELLO ROAD BRANCH KANO

KATIN KWARI BRANCH

BAYERO UNIVERSITY BRANCH

RET SHOP – DAWANUA, KANO (058)

BICHI BRANCH

AMINU KANO TEACHING HOSPITAL BRANCH

KANO, FRANCE ROAD, SABON GARI

RET SHOP – BAYERO UNI. KANO (007)

KATSINA, NAGODO ROAD

KATSINA BRANCH

KAFUR BRANCH

DANJA BRANCH

BIRNIN KEBBI, SANI ABACHA ROAD

OBAJANA CASH CENTRE

LOKOJA, MURTALA MUHAMMED WAY

FOLAWIYO STREET BRANCH

ILORIN, IBRAHIM TAIWO ROAD

KWARA STATE POLYTECHNIC

IBEJU LEKKI

VICTORIA ISLAND BRANCH

IDEJO BRANCH

IKOTA BRANCH

LEKKI CHEVRON BRANCH

AJOSE ADEOGUN BRANCH

IKOYI, AWOLOWO ROAD

AJAH, LEKKI – EPE EXPRESSWAY

AJAH, ADDO ROAD

LEKKI PHASE I, ADMIRALTY WAY

RET SHOP – IKOTA, VGC LAGOS (095)

LAGOS ISLAND, KING GEORGE V BRANCH

BROAD STREET 2 BRANCH

BBA LAGOS, ATIKU ABUBAKAR PLAZA

TRADE FAIR COMPLEX, ASPAMDA, HALL 2

ALABA, DENSINE PLAZA OLOJO DRIVE

ALABA INTERNATIONAL, DOBBILL PLAZA AVENUE

MAZA MAZA BRANCH

ALABA INTERNATIONAL, OLD GARAGE

OLD OJO BRANCH

LIGALI AYORINDE

ADEYEMO ALAKIJA BRANCH

ADEOLA ODEKU BRANCH

ADEOLA HOPEWELL BRANCH

AWOLOWO ROAD 2 BRANCH

SAKA TINUBU BRANCH

RET SHOP – PALMS MALL, LAGOS (026)

BURMA ROAD APAPA BRANCH

BROAD STREET BRANCH

CREEK ROAD APAPA BRANCH

TINCAN ISLAND BRANCH

APONGBON BRANCH

IBAFON BRANCH

POINT ROAD BRANCH

MARINA BOI BRANCH

48 MARINA BRANCH

LAGOS ISLAND, MARINA

LAGOS ISLAND, BALOGUN STREET

APAPA, LIVERPOOL ROAD

APAPA, BURMA ROAD

TRADE FAIR BRANCH

ASPAMDA BRANCH

FESTAC 2 BRANCH

AGUDOSI BRANCH

MAZA MAZA, OLD OJO ROAD

RET SHOP – SATELLITE TOWN (028)

OLD ALABA MOTOR PARK

OJUELEGBA BRANCH

GBAGADA, GBAGADA EXPRESSWAY

IDI-ARABA BRANCH

LAWANSON/ITIRE RD BRANCH

RET SHOP – ALUMINUM VILLAGE (011)

RET SHOP – IYANA IPAJA (110)

TOYIN STREET BRANCH

IKEJA, 60 OPEBI ROAD

MARYLAND,MOBOLAJI BANK ANTHONY WAY

RET SHOP – ISHERI, BERGER)

IDDO BRANCH

KOSOKO STREET BRCH

NNAMDI AZIKWE STREET IDUMOTA BRANCH

OYINGBO BRANCH

LAGOS ISLAND, OKE ARIN

YABA, HERBERT MACAULAY ROAD BRANCH

SURULERE, ENITAN STREET AGUDA

RET SHOP – JANKARA , LAGOS ISD(002)

RET SHOP – OGUNLANA DRIVE (051)

RET SHOP – BARIGA AKOKA (087)

LASU CAMPUS BRANCH

AMUWO ODOFIN BRANCH

SEME BORDER, BADAGRY EXPRESS WAY

FESTAC TOWN, SECOND AVENUE

COKER, LAGOS/BADAGRY EXPRESSWAY

TRADE FAIR COMPLEX, ASPAMDA OFFICE BLOCK 2

BBA LAGOS, BANK PLAZA

PALM AVENUE BRANCH

ILUPEJU BRANCH

MATORI BRANCH

IKORODU 2 BRANCH

TEJUOSHO BRANCH

ILUPEJU 2 BRANCH

GBAGADA BRANCH

OJOTA BRANCH

ODOGUNYAN BRANCH

OSHODI BRANCH

MATORI, LADIPO STREET

OJUELEGBA, SHIFAWU STREET

OSHODI, OSHODI-APAPA EXPRESSWAY

RET SHOP – TEJUOSHO MKT, LAG (050)

RET SHOP – KETU (088)

RET SHOP – DALEKO (099)

RET SHOP – OJUWOYE MARKET (099)

OSOLO WAY BRANCH

NAHCO BRANCH

EGBEDA BRANCH

EJIGBO BRANCH

IJU BRANCH

DOPEMU BRANCH

IYANA IPAJA, LAGOS ABEOKUTA EXPRESS WAY

ISOLO, MUSHIN ROAD

IDIMU, IDIMU ROAD IKOTUN

OKOTA, 56 AGO PALACE WAY

AKOWONJO, SHASHA ROAD

MAFOLUKU, INTL AIRPORT ROAD

RET SHOP – OKOTA, ISOLO LAGOS (004)

ADENIYI JONES IKEJA BRANCH

OJODU BERGER BRANCH

OPEBI BRANCH

IKEJA, AWOLOWO WAY

OREGUN BRANCH

IKEJA, LADIPO OLUWOLE STREET

OGBA, IJAIYE ROAD

ALAUSA BRANCH

OREGUN, ZIATECH ROAD OREGUN

IKEJA GRA, JOEL OGUNNAIKE STREET

MAGODO, CMD ROAD IKOSI

RET SHOP – IFAKO AGEGE (080)

RET SHOP – IFAKO GBAGADA (087)

IDUMOTA BRANCH

OGUNLANA DRIVE BRANCH

67 ST FINBARRS RD-BARIGA

IJESHATEDO BRANCH

UNIVERSITY OF LAGOS BRANCH

SABO YABA BRANCH

ADENIJI ADELE BRANCH

EBUTE METTA BRANCH

EBUTE METTA, MARKET STREET OYINGBO

APONGBON, ISSA WILLIAMS/OFFIN RD

RET SHOP – IDDO, EBUTE METTA)

ARTICLE MARKET BRANCH

RET SHOP-NASS. STATE UNI.KEFFI(073)

LAFIA, DOMA ROAD

KEFFI, ABUBAKAR BURGA STREET

MINNA, PAIKO ROAD

SULEJA DEPOT CASH CENTRE

MINNA 2 BRANCH

SULEJA, IBB MARKET

OOU BRANCH

ABEOKUTA, UACN COMPLEX IBARA

SAGAMU, AKARIGBO STREET

IJEBU ODE, 35 IBADAN ROAD

COVENANT BRANCH

RCCG CAMP BRANCH

OKE ILEWO BRANCH

ILARO BRANCH

OTTA, OTTA INDUSTRIAL LAYOUT

OWODE YEWA MARKET BRANCH

IDI IROKO BORDER BRANCH

OTTA, IDIROKO ROAD

RET SHOP – BABCOCK UNIVERSITY (137)

AKURE BRANCH

ADEKUNLE AJASIN UNIVERSITY CAMPUS BRANCH

AKURE, OYEMEKUN STREET

ONDO, YABA ROAD

ADEYEMI COLLEGE OF EDUCATION

IREE BRANCH

ILESHA, ITA BALOGUN STREET

ILE IFE BRANCH

IPETU IJESHA BRANCH

OAU ILE IFE BRANCH

REDEEMER UNIVERSITY EDE BRANCH

SAKI BRANCH

APOMU BRANCH

LAUTECH BRANCH

BODIJA BRANCH 2

IWO ROAD 2 BRANCH

UCH IBADAN BRANCH

IBADAN, OKE – ADO

IBADAN, AGODI UCH SECOND GATE

OYO BRANCH

OJOO BRANCH

OGBOMOSO BRANCH

OGBOMOSHO, ILORIN ROAD

BODIJA BRANCH 1

NEW COURT ROAD BRANCH

EKOTEDO BRANCH IBADAN

JOS BRANCH

JOS, COMMERCIAL AREA

JOS, CLUB ROAD

RET SHOP – KATAKO (015)

BUKURU BRANCH

RET SHOP – UNIVERSITY OF JOS (055)

IKOKWU BRANCH

RET SHOP – OLD ABA ROAD, PH (086)

BONNY CASH CENTRE

ELEME BRANCH

EASTERN BULKCEMENT BRANCH

PH, TRANS AMADI

PH, FOT ONNE

OBIGBO PH, LOCATION ROAD

RET SHOP – ODUA ROAD, PHC (003)

BORI BRANCH

UNIPORT BRANCH

RSUST BRANCH

PH, 50 IKWERRE ROAD

PLOT105 OLU OBASANJO PH BRANCH

GARRISON BRANCH

GADA MARKET BRANCH

USMAN DANFODIO UNIVERSITY BRANCH

SOKOTO, MAIDUGURI ROAD

GUSAU, CANTEEN ROAD