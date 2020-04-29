Top 5 US Google Play Games Hit Almost $140 Million in Revenue in March

Mobile games and their ever-growing player base continue generating huge profits in the leading app stores. According to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews , the top five Google Play games in the United States hit almost $140 million in revenue in March. With $64.42 million income, Coin Master ranked as the most-profitable Android game last month.

Coin Master Reached 2 Million Downloads Worldwide in March

Besides ranking as the leading Google Play game in the United States, last month brought a remarkable number of downloads for the Coin Master globally. Statistics showed the popular free-to-play mobile game, developed by Israeli studio Moon Active, was downloaded around 2 million times.

Candy Crush Saga ranked as the second most-profitable Android game in the United States, with $32.21 million in revenue, revealed the Statista data. The King’s legendary candy puzzle game was furthermore the second most-profitable Google Play game globally, reaching over $44 million profit last month.

Gardenscapes hit the third place on the list of top-grossing US Android games in March. Statistics show the popular mobile game released by Playrix was downloaded around 4 million times and reached $26 million in revenue globally last month.

Nine out of Ten Leading Android Apps in the US are Mobile Games

The list of top five most-profitable Google Play games in the United States was closed with another two popular titles. Pokémon GO generated $14.3 million profit last month and ranked as the fourth top-grossing Android game among US mobile users.

In 2019, the popular mobile game reached more than 55 million installs and almost $900 million in player spending worldwide. The most significant part of that amount or 54% was generated on Android devices.

PUBG Mobile -2nd Anniversary ranked as the fifth most-profitable Google Play game in the United States, making $12.45 million profit.

Statistics show that nine out of ten leading Android apps in the United States last month were mobile games.