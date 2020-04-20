Top 5 iPhone Apps Hit $142.6 Million in Revenue in March

With millions of people forced to stay-at-home amid coronavirus lockdown, last month witnessed a huge growth in revenue of the leading iPhone apps in the world. According to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews , the five leading iPhone apps globally hit $142.6 million in March, and gaming apps generated almost 75% of that amount.

Jedi Survival, King of Glory and Monster Strike Top the List of iPhone Gaming Apps

Statistics show Tinder was the top-grossing iPhone app globally in March, generating $36.1 million profit. However, most of the highest-grossing apps in last month were gaming apps.

With $31.7 million in revenue, Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Jedi Survival game ranked as the second-most profitable iPhone app last month, revealed Statista data.

King of Glory took third place on the list of top-grossing iPhone apps globally. The popular Tencent’s mobile game, with millions of fans in China, hit $28.95 million in revenue last month.

Monster Strike ranked as the fifth most-profitable iPhone app in the world last month, generating $24.28 million in revenue. The popular Japanese multiplayer mobile game has grossed a total profit of over $8bn as of 2019.

The list of the five top-grossing iPhone apps in March was closed with another mobile game. The popular real-time multiplayer online game Three Kingdoms hit $21.5 million profit last month. Statistics indicate that seven out of ten top-grossing iPhone apps in March were mobile games.

Five Leading iPhone Apps Reached 37.2 Million Downloads in March

Analyzed by the number of downloads, TikTok was the leading iPhone app in March. Statistics show the popular short-form video platform was downloaded nearly 13.8 million times worldwide last month.

Casual mobile games Slap Kings and Spiral Roll ranked second and third, with 6.3 million and 6.2 million downloads, respectively. The list of the five most-downloaded iPhone apps was closed with WhatsApp messenger and Netflix, both hitting over 5 million downloads last month.