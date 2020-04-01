Dell’s R&D Spendings Grew 5x to $4.9bn in the Last 5 Years

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that Dell Technologies’ expenditure on research and development has grown by five times in the last five years. According to the data, during the 2020 fiscal year, the expenditure stood at $4.9 billion.

Dell’s new business model

The current expenditure is a growth of about 8.4% from 2019’s $4.6 billion. In 2018, the expenditure was $4.83 billion which grew by 66.31% from 2017 figures of $2.64 billion.

The biggest growth was between 2016 ($1.05 billion) and 2017 by a percentage increase of about 150.8%. From the start of the new millennium to this year, Dell has increased its expenditure on research by $374 million. According to the report:

“The expenditure on research and development reflects the company’s goal to shift from its primary role PC hardware manufacturer to an IT services and solutions provider in line with the digital transformation age.”

Elsewhere, Dell’s revenue has significantly grown in the last five years as the company seeks to fully change its business models to an IT service provider. During the 2020 financial year, the tech giant’s revenue reached an all-time high of $92.15 a growth from 2019’s returns of $90.62 billion.

In 2018, Dell recorded a revenue of $79.04 billion while in 2017 the revenue was $61.6 billion. In 2016, the firm’s revenue stood at $50.9 billion.

Additionally, in 2020, Dell had the highest number of employees at 165,000. Last year, the employees were 157,000 which was an increase from 145,000 employees in 2018. In 2017, the number of employees stood at 138,000, representing the most significant increase from 2016’s 102,000.

Over the years Dell has become a key player in the global market, ranking highly in the list of most powerful and valuable corporations