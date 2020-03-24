ZOOM Downloads Increase 1,270% from Employers Working from Home

Data gathered by Learnbonds.com indicates that downloads for video conferencing and online meetings platform Zoom dramatically increased by 1,270% between February 22 and March 22. The spike in downloads is due to many people working from home as a result of the Coronavirus.

Both iOS and Android spike over 12 times

During this period, Zoom application which is available on both Android and iOS platforms had a total of 17,190,100 downloads. By March 22, the Android platform had 8,562,600 downloads while iOS had 8,627,500.

Between February 22 and March 22, the iOS downloads increased by 594.9% while Android downloads spiked by 2,713.85%. According to the report:

“An increase in daily downloads is expected as the Coronavirus infection rate continues to spike globally with companies allowing employees to work from home.”

The data also provides an overview of Zoom’s audience concentration where on both iOS and Android platforms, the largest age group is between 35-49 years old at 24%. For the age group of between 25-34 years old, both platforms have recorded 23%. On iOS, the 18-24 age group occupies 23% while on Android it is represented by 22%.

Individuals under the group 50-64 years old occupy 20% on iOS while on Android it is 21%. Lastly, for the age group 65 years and above, on iOS, they are at 9% while Android is at 10%.

The increase in Zoom download has been driven mainly by companies’ offices and other entities allowing employees to work from home and do remote video calls and other tasks. Working from home has been cited as one of the effective measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Zoom is a popular application known for offering video calls for large groups of people and it comes with both paid and free tiers