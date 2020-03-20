How To Prevent Corona Virus In Your Workplace

What every African and the business community can do now to decrease the spread of the corona virus.

With the Corona virus (COVID-19) moving steadily across the globe, and with the President of United States of America (USA) states of emergency, it is essential that organizations stay informed and have a strategy in place for their business, workplace and workforce.

McTimothy Associates Consulting LLC is committed to creating better workplaces that lead to a better world. At this exceptional moment, the decisions we make for our organizations have never been more critical. Our response in the coming days and weeks will impact not only our workplaces but the entire world around us. So we must be smart, practical and compassionate.

Below are the key steps we must take to prevent corona virus.

▪ Practice good hygiene:

▪ Stop handshaking – use other non contact methods of greeting

▪ Clean hands at the door and schedule regular hand washing reminders by email

▪ Create habits and reminders to avoid touching their faces and cover coughs and sneezes

▪ Disinfect surfaces like doorknobs, tables, desks, and handrails regularly

▪ Increase ventilation by opening windows or adjusting air conditioning

▪ Be careful with meetings and travel:

▪ Use videoconferencing for meetings when possible

▪ When not possible, hold meetings in open, well-ventilated spaces

▪ Consider adjusting or postponing large meetings or gatherings

▪ Assess the risks of business travel

▪ Handle food carefully

▪ Limit food sharing

▪ Strengthen health screening for cafeteria staff and their close contacts

▪ Ensure cafeteria staff and their close contacts practice strict hygiene

Stay at home if…

▪ You are feeling sick

▪ You have a sick family member in their home

▪ Avoid crowding

▪ Use booking and scheduling to stagger customer flow

▪ Use online transactions where possible

▪ Consider limiting attendance at larger gatherings

▪ For transportation businesses, taxis, and ride shares

Workplace safety is very important, no matter what industry.

All businesses and companies are required to protect their workers, it is also a moral responsibility of workers to take care of their selves.

A safe work environment is a productive work environment

Do not panic,Stay safe !!