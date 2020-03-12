Canada Cinemas To Distribute First African Film, “2 Weeks In Lagos” Across Four Cities

Nollywood continues to break boundaries as Nigerian film, “2 Weeks In Lagos “ by multiple award-winning director, Kathryn Fasegha becomes the first Nigerian movie to bag a Canadian cinema distribution deal. The original Lagos love story features top Nollywood actress such as Joke Silva, Toyin Abraham, Beverly Naya, Shaffy Bello, Deyemi Okanlawon, Efe Irele, Tina Mba, Uto Rosman and the likes. The movie also fused a little touch of Ghanaian flavour with one of Ghanaian most prominent actor, Mawuli Gavor.

The exceptional love story tells thecaptivating, turbulent and a thrilling journey into the Love affair of Ejikeme (Mawuli Gavor) and Lola (Beverly Naya). Their lives collide when Ejikeme an investment banker comes home from the United States to invest in Nigerian businesses. It is love at first sight for them and as they embark on a journey of discovering this new love, they have to contend with the political ambitions of Ejikeme’s mother who is planning a marriage between him and the only daughter of Otunba Ayodeji, a political juggernaut who is considering Ejikeme’s father as his running mate for the Nigerian Presidency. His mother’s actions create a rift between Ejikeme and Lola that puts their families on a deadly collision course.

The movie will be distributed across 4 cities in Canada in partnership with Landmark Cinemas Canada, the second-largest Cinema chain in Canada. The film will screen in Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton Between August 28 and September 3, 2020. It will be released in all cinemas in Nigeria, March 27.