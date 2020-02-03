Antivirus Would Have Saved These Business $71 billion in 2019 – Must Read

Data gathered and calculated by Precisecurity.com shows that some businesses could have saved about $71 billion by having an effective antivirus solution. The affected businesses saw millions of records exposed due to poor security.

Containing malware

In total, all records leaked due to poor security were worth $256 billion based on the fact that each record was worth around $150, according to IBM Security. A report by Verizon shows 28% of the breaches were due to malware hence with a good antivirus in place, the affected entities could have saved $71 billion.

Notable global businesses fell victim to data breaches that saw millions of records exposed. The entities include Adobe Inc (7,500 records), Facebook (807 million records), First American Corporation (885 million records), Health Sciences Authority – Singapore (808,000 records), Ministry of Health – Singapore (14,200 records), and Quest Diagnostics(11.9 million).

According to the report:

“To compare, even by using $15 as the worth per each exposed record, the damage for business would still be high at about $7.1 billion in 2019.”

With a good antivirus solution businesses could avoid data leak considering antivirus protects computer systems by detecting real-time threats to enhance data safety.