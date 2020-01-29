Bmobile selects Tecnotree for BSS Transformation

Finland – January 29, 2020: Tecnotree, the global provider of IT solutions for the telecom industry, today announced that Bmobile, a leading telecom provider in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands in the Asia Pacific, has selected Tecnotree for their Business support system (BSS) transformation project to improve customer experience, enhance revenue growth, reduce cost, and consolidate the BSS platforms across both the countries.

As part of this transformation initiative, Tecnotree will sunset the legacy monolithic BSS system running at PNG & SI and will deliver the market-tested platform based on BSS Switch – a solution that was introduced to the market earlier in 2019. The platform will enable Bmobile to simplify customer onboarding, provide a 360-degree customer view, launch bundled products via a unified product catalog, provide state-of-the-art self-care for subscribers, extend reach to remote locations via mobility support for dealers and POS agents, and allow converged billing. In addition, Tecnotree will also deliver mediation, provisioning, interconnect and roaming systems supporting advanced features and services including 4G/LTE. This transformation will not only help Bmobile to acquire new set of features but will also simplify business processes and daily operations along with CAPEX/OPEX reduction.