FILLING STATIONS & LAND APPROVED FOR FILLING STATION FOR SALE IN LAGOS NIGERIA:
1,An acre of land approved for filling station directly on Awolowo Way Ikeja opposite Airport Hotal Ikeja N1.7B with CofO.
2, A functional filling station with 6pumps, car wash, tube mini mart, a storey building office space occupied on 4 plots of land at CBD Alusa Ikeja N750m asking with CofO. Talking to the mandate.
3, WORLD OIL Mega Filling Station For Outright Sale @ Lekki – epe expressway,
Details: A 3-storey building having 220sqmt letable area on each floor with
Land area: 3,786sqmt
Title: Governors consent
Price: 2billion asking
Car wash: single Automated drive-thru.
Pumps:
(1) PMS – 12 with double nozzle
(2) AGO – 2 with double nozzle
(3) DPK – 1 single nozzle.
GAS: 50,000 storage tank
UNDERGROUND TANKS:
10nos of 45,000 litres underground storage. TALKING TO THE MANDATE
4, An Onando filling station with 5 pumps, lube mart on 1,500sqm of land at Lawanson Surulere N450m asking with every documents intact. Talking to the Mandate.
For Details contact Ojo on WhatsApp : 08037191728
