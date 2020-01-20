FILLING STATIONS & LAND APPROVED FOR FILLING STATION FOR SALE IN LAGOS NIGERIA:

1,An acre of land approved for filling station directly on Awolowo Way Ikeja opposite Airport Hotal Ikeja N1.7B with CofO.

2, A functional filling station with 6pumps, car wash, tube mini mart, a storey building office space occupied on 4 plots of land at CBD Alusa Ikeja N750m asking with CofO. Talking to the mandate.

3, WORLD OIL Mega Filling Station For Outright Sale @ Lekki – epe expressway,

Details: A 3-storey building having 220sqmt letable area on each floor with

Land area: 3,786sqmt

Title: Governors consent

Price: 2billion asking

Car wash: single Automated drive-thru.

Pumps:

(1) PMS – 12 with double nozzle

(2) AGO – 2 with double nozzle

(3) DPK – 1 single nozzle.

GAS: 50,000 storage tank

UNDERGROUND TANKS:

10nos of 45,000 litres underground storage. TALKING TO THE MANDATE

4, ‎An Onando filling station with 5 pumps, lube mart on 1,500sqm of land at Lawanson Surulere N450m asking with every documents intact. Talking to the Mandate.

For Details contact Ojo on WhatsApp : 08037191728