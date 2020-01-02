Israeli Startup TriEye Collaborates with Porsche to Help Drivers “See” Better in Low Visibility Conditions

Israeli startup TriEye , whose Short-Wave Infra-Red (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night-time conditions, announced a collaboration with the German sports car manufacturer Porsche , to further improve visibility and performance of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicles (AV).As ADAS systems are expected to operate under a wide range of scenarios, car manufacturers have recognized the need to integrate advanced sensing solutions. Even when combining several sensing solutions such as radar, lidar and standard cameras, it is not always possible to accurately detect and identify all objects on the road when visibility is limited.

In order to address this particular challenge Porsche has identified TriEye’s CMOS-based SWIR camera as an important component to achieve better visibility capabilities especially in adverse weather conditions.

“Our collaboration with Porsche has been exceptional from day one and we look forward to growing this potential,” said Avi Bakal, CEO and Co-Founder of TriEye. “The fact that Porsche, a leading car manufacturer, has decided to invest in TriEye and evaluate TriEye’s CMOS-based SWIR camera to help further improve Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is a significant vote of confidence in our technology,”

The news comes following TriEye’s August announcement that it has expanded its Series A funding round led by Intel Capital, with the participation of Porsche Ventures, Marius Nacht and existing investor Grove Ventures.