Insurance Companies In Nigeria Gets Recapitalisation Deadline

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has extended the recapitalisation deadline for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies earlier slated for June 30, 2020 to December 31, 2020.A circular with No: NAICOM/

DPR/CIR/25-03/2019 /DECEMBER 30, 2019 signed by Mr Pius Agboola, Director, Policy and Regulation, NAICOM for the Acting Commisioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, conveyed the new directive to all insurance and reinsurance companies.

It reads: “This circular is in furtherance to our earlier circulars referencedNAICOM/DPR/CIR/25/2019 dated May 20, 2019 and NAICOM/DPR/CIR/25-01/2019 dated July 23, 2019 on the above

subject matter.

“The Commission has reviewed the recapitalisation plans submitted by operators and various levels of compliance observed.

“Similarly, it has noted the inputs from the various engagements with relevant stakeholders.

“The Commission, hereby, extends the recapitalisation deadline to Dec. 31, 2020”.

Agboola explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has obliged the Commission with the Recapitalisation Escrow Account (T24) for the deposit of fresh funds raised for recapitalisation.

“Engagements with these Agencies on other palliatives are ongoing,” Agboola stated.

The directive was with the exception of Takaful operators and Micro-insurance companies doing business in Nigeria.

The circular added that existing minimum paid–up capital share of Life Insurance business was reviewed and raised from N2 billion to N8 billion.

General Insurance business was raised from N3 billion to N10 billion, Composite business was raised from N5 billion to N18 billion and Reinsurance business was raised from N10billion to 20 billion .