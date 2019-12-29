Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya signs N130.83bn budget into Law

Governor Inuwa Yahaya signs N130.83bn budget of change

…assures of logical implementation, high performance

Gombe state Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has signed into law, the 2020 budget passed by the Gombe State House of Assembly.Tagged budget of Change, the 130.83 Appropriation act has 71.04bn for capital expenditure while N59.78 billion is for recurrent expenditure.

Speaking shortly after signing the Act, Governor Yahaya expressed confidence that the budget will bring the desired change to meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people, in line with Government’s next level agenda.

While praising the state House of Assembly for the expeditious consideration and passage of the budget, the governor assured of logical implementation to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy through good governance.

He said ” with the passage and signing into law of the 2020 budget, the onus now lies on us to live up to expectation and justify the confidence reposed in us by the people”.

” This time around no excuse will be tolerated because the budget so passed and assented to belongs to us”.

The Governor observed that this was the first time the state involved the public in the budget process through a town hall engagement with stakeholders before presentation to the executive council and laying before the house for legislative scrutiny and eventual passage.

He commended the state Ministry of Finance as well as the office of the Special Adviser, Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination for playing vital roles throughout the budget process.

Earlier speaking the speaker of the Gombe state House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Sadiq Kurba said the House is delighted and proud with the performance of Governor Inuwa Yahaya and will continue to cooperate with the APC administration to bequeath a Gombe where the up coming generation will be proud of.

