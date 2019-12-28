Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha Signs N197.6 Billion 2020 Budget Into Law

Governor Emeka Ihedioha has signed the N197.6 billion 2020 appropriation bill into law.This is as the governor also signed five other bills into law.The short ceremony was held at the expanded Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Owerri, Friday.In his brief remarks shortly after signing the bills, the governor said the 2020 appropriation bill was professionally and painstakingly prepared.

“The 2020 appropriation bill is the flagship of the bills I am signing into Law today. This appropriation bill was professionally and painstakingly prepared. Having signed up to the Open Government Partnership, we had a few pre-requisites to follow. For Instance, the process was participatory and so involved constituents and civil society, even before we presented it to the Assembly. It was also transparent, as we have made the documents available to the public from the onset”.While expressing delight that the appropriation bill was being signed before the start of the traditional budget year in January 2020, he noted that it is no mean feat, considering that the 2019 appropriation bill was signed into law at the end of May, hours before he was sworn into office as governor.“By this, the fiscal year may now commence as envisaged on the 1st of January, 2020”, he stated. I am not oblivious of the fact that this is in the middle of our Christmas festivities and so a social sacrifice for some. But suffice it to say that this is the spirit of the new Imo.“As a parliamentarian myself, I see today as the faithful culmination of any legislative process. Accent is an action that seals the success of the process and procedure determined by the constitution.”