Sterling Bank gets community banking recognition

Sterling Bank Plc has been recognised for its community banking services.

The bank said in a statement that it won the Banking in the Community Award at the Bank of the Year 2019 Awards in London, the United Kingdom.

It said it was recognised at the awards recently for its Sterling Agent Banking Edu-Finance Scheme, which aimed to ease the burden of upfront payments of school fees on parents and provide funding for schools to run their businesses.

The Divisional Head, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank, Mr Shina Atilola, said “We are proud of this particular award because even in industrialised countries or developing economies, there is still the challenge of including their poorest members in the financial system.

“The Banker Awards has validated Sterling Bank’s status as the number one in the financial inclusion segment. The recognition was earned by performing social functions that include reducing poverty, boosting prosperity and also ensuring a responsible and sustainable path to national growth.”

Atilola said the Sterling Agent Banking Edu-Finance Scheme was introduced to ease the burden of about 70 per cent of Nigerians who received wages weekly and were unable to make upfront payments of school fees on behalf of their children.