Lutfia Rabbani Foundation Scholarships At Leiden University – Netherlands 2020

The Lutfia Rabbani Foundation and the Leiden University Fund is offering scholarship opportunities to Interested applicants who are willing to pursue a degree program at Leiden University – Netherlands.

This scholarship program is created to support students who demonstrate exceptional academic excellence and a strong motivation to promote Euro-Arab dialogue.

Applications Deadline:New applications for the 2020/2021 academic year will open on January 1, 2020. The application deadline is March 31st 2020.

Eligible Countries: Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, and Sudan.

Type: Masters

Value Of Scholarships: €30,000.

Eligibility: To be eligible for this program, applicants must;

Be nationals of the above mentioned countries

Have completed their Bachelors degree program

Be required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

How To Apply:

Motivation and purpose statement (in English) Curriculum Vitae (in English) Copy of passport Copies of degrees or diplomas with academic transcripts (with English translations) Appropriately signed references from two academic referees Letter of acceptance from Leiden University A detailed programme outline of the Master study the scholar intends to pursue at Leiden University (in English) Budget; please be thorough in completing your budget to include tuition fees (and whether you have applied to other scholarship funds) as well as necessary expenses to be incurred during the academic year. The maximum amount that may be awarded is € 30,000 for an academic year; Signed and dated Application Form

Please make sure to send all of the documents listed above to no later than March 30, 2020 scholarships@rabbanifoundation.org

Visit The Scholarship Webpage For More Information