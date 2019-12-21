Beit Trust Medical Bursaries & Surgical Scholarships 2020

Applications are currently invited for the Beit Trust Medical Bursaries & Surgical Scholarship Program which will be awarded to Africans who are looking for a scholarship and way to finance their education.

The trust offers annually a substantial number of bursaries intended to assist a range of students and young professionals, both African and British, to undertake work or studies of benefit to Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

Application Deadline: 1 May or 1 October

Eligible Countries: Zambia, Zimbabwe and Malawi

Type: Any Degree

Eligibility:

Applications are open for students and young professionals, both African and British, to undertake work or studies of benefit to Zambia, Zimbabwe, and Malawi.

Applicants need to demonstrate a good level of written and spoken English.

Applicants must have a previous degree.

How To Apply: Applicants must have to be registered as any degree student at the recognized university. After taking affirmation, applicants can download the application form online.

