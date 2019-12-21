2020 International Regional Scholarships At Conestoga College, Canada
The Conestoga College, Canada is offering the International Regional Scholarships to Interested applicants who are looking at pursuing a degree program at the Institution.
The college provides a full range of career-focused education, training and applied research programs to prepare students for their career destination. Here students will groom for the professional world.
Application Deadline: Open
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Degree, diploma and postgraduate
Value of Award: Up to $3,000
Number of Awards: Not known
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be excellent in past academic performance
- Applicants must enrol in the eligible program at the college.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
How To Apply: To apply for student awards:
- Complete the General Award Application including the Study Period Budget and Financial Need essay
- Submit reference letters as required in the award description, indicating which award(s) for which you want consideration
For more information on awards and their required qualifications, please contact Student Financial Services
Visit The Official Website For More Information
