GSK Scholarships For Future Health Leaders At London School Of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, UK – 2020

Applications are invited from applicants intending to study on a one-year, full-time, London-based programme at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine. Three scholarships are offered to support the training and development of the next generation of leaders in global health, and strengthen the capacity of health systems and health-related research in Africa.

Application Deadline: The scholarship deadline is 23:59 (GMT) on Wednesday 12 February 2020.

Decisions are expected to be reached, and the successful applicants notified, by 29 May 2020.

Eligible Countries: sub-Saharan Africa

To be Taken at (country): United Kingdom

Type: Masters

Value of Award: Each scholarship will cover

tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees, and

a tax-free stipend (living allowance) of GBP16,750.00

Eligibility: To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must:

be nationals of, and resident in, countries in sub-Saharan Africa;

intend to return to sub-Saharan Africa on completion of their MSc year at LSHTM;

confirm that they would not otherwise be able to pay for the proposed programme of study by submitting the supplementary questions form with tick-box checked;

meet LSHTM’s minimum English language requirements;

hold a first degree at either a first or upper second class equivalency level; and

hold an offer of admission for 2020-21 for one of LSHTM’s 18 London-based MSc programmes of study.

How To Apply: Submit an application for 2020-21 for a London-based MSc programme of study, as per instructions under the ‘How to Apply’ tab on the relevant programme of study page. Applicants should ensure that all necessary supplementary documents (including references) are submitted via LSHTM’s admissions portal by the scholarship deadline.

Interested applicants must Submit an online scholarships application, selecting this scholarship option from the drop-down menu. A completed Supplementary Questions Form for this scholarship must be uploaded as part of this application.

If you have any queries about the application process, scholarship requirements or application deadline, please contact the Scholarships team: scholarships@lshtm.ac.uk

