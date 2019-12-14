NEPC Issues 205 New Export License To Exporters

In an effort to promote non-oil export trade at the international market and reduce over dependence on oil, Nigeria Export Promotion Council said it had issued about 205 certificates to exporters on solid minerals valu-chain in Nasarawa and Benue states, under its areas of coverage.

The Trade Advisor/Head, NEPC Makurdi Export Assistance Office, Mr Anani Egon, revealed this during a one- day stakeholders’ forum for the development of solid minerals for export in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital on Wednesday.

According to him, NEPC has carried out no fewer than five export surveys in both Nasarawa and Benue states, adding that the value chain covered so far include survey on solid minerals, sesame seed in Nasarawa State, survey on hea butter, maize and cashew, yam in Benue State.

He explained that the main idea behind the survey was to ascertain the export potential of these products.

While reiterating the council’s commitment to ensuring continued collaboration with stakeholders to improve on the non-oil export performance, he said NEPC had engaged stakeholders on mines and solid minerals development in Nasarawa State.